Health Infographic 45 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Da Nang The number of people who tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 which causes the COVID-19 in Vietnam has exceeded the 500 mark, after 45 new community transmissions were reported in the central city of Da Nang, the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control announced on July 31 morning.

Health Infographic Da Nang applies social distancing from July 28 The central city of Da Nang introduces social distancing measures in accordance with Directive No 19/CT-TTg dated April 24 as from 0:00 hour on July 28 for at least 14 days, as directed by Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc.

Health Infographic Vietnam enters 95th day without COVID-19 community transmission Vietnam entered the 95th consecutive day with no transmission in the community as of 7am of July 20, the National Steering Committee on COVID-19 Prevention and Control has announced.