Developments of COVID-19 in Vietnam
As of 7am of August 11, Vietnam has reported 529 cases of community transmission, according to the National Steering Committee for Covid-19 Prevention and Control.
VNA
VNA
Developments of COVID-19 in Vietnam Vietnam reports 529 cases of community transmission community transmission COVID-19 Vietnam News VietnamPlus Vietnam
You should also see
InfographicCOVID-19 developments in Vietnam as of August 5, 2020
Vietnam reported two COVID-19 cases on August 5 morning, both linked to the outbreak in the central city of Da Nang, according to the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.
See more
Infographic45 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Da Nang
The number of people who tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 which causes the COVID-19 in Vietnam has exceeded the 500 mark, after 45 new community transmissions were reported in the central city of Da Nang, the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control announced on July 31 morning.
InfographicDa Nang applies social distancing from July 28
The central city of Da Nang introduces social distancing measures in accordance with Directive No 19/CT-TTg dated April 24 as from 0:00 hour on July 28 for at least 14 days, as directed by Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc.
InfographicVietnam enters 95th day without COVID-19 community transmission
Vietnam entered the 95th consecutive day with no transmission in the community as of 7am of July 20, the National Steering Committee on COVID-19 Prevention and Control has announced.
InfographicVietnam enters 92nd day without COVID-19 community transmission
Vietnam has entered the 92nd consecutive day with no transmission in the community as of 7a of July 17, announced the National Steering Committee on COVID-19 Prevention and Control.
InfographicVietnam enters 90th day without COVID-19 community transmission
Vietnam enters 90th day without COVID-19 community transmission as of July 15, 2020.