Business Rubber export to face difficulties toward year-end Difficulties for Vietnam's rubber export remain in the fourth quarter as the US dollar has entered a bullish cycle as a haven against inflation, said the Ministry of Industry and Trade’s Department of Import-Export Management.

Business Banking sector to develop digital economy, digital society The State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) has released the banking sector’s plan to implement the national strategy on developing a digital economy and digital society by 2025, with a vision to 2030.

Business Ministry perfects policies for commercial infrastructure development The Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) has drafted a circular regulating the classification and management of commercial establishments.

Business German Chancellor’s visit to Vietnam helps upgrade bilateral relations: expert German Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s upcoming official visit to Vietnam will offer a good opportunity for the two countries to further beef up their bilateral relations, an expert from the German Asia-Pacific Business Association (OAV) has said.