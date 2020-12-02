Health Vietnam, Japan reinforce cooperation in military medicine Vietnam and Japan sought ways to step up cooperation in military medicine in the time ahead during an online working session on November 30.

Health Sustained efforts needed to fight COVID-19 pandemic: Deputy minister Competent authorities must continue supreme efforts to prevent the coronavirus outbreak, which is likely to worsen in the coming months since many overseas Vietnamese return home to welcome Tet holiday, Deputy Minister of Health Do Xuan Tuyen has said.