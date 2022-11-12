Politics Vietnam hopes for UN's further support in policymaking: PM Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh told United Nations (UN) Secretary-General Antonio Guterres that Vietnam hopes for more support from the global organisation in the process of monetary and financial policy design, during their meeting in Phnom Penh on November 11.

Politics Vietnam gives top priority to developing ties with China: PM Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has affirmed that the Vietnamese Party, Government and people always treasure and give top priority to developing the comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership with China.