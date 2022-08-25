At the event. (Photo coutersy of UN women)

Hanoi (VNA) - A dialogue was held on August 24 in Hanoi to gather opinions for a draft law on transgender rights.



The event was organised by the United Nations Entity for Gender Equality and the Empowerment of Women (UN Women) and It's T Time, an organisation set up with a mission of bringing about equity in opportunity, safety, health and economic wellbeing for the transgender community.



It brought together over 30 representatives of the transgender community, individuals and organisations advocating for transgender rights.



The event offers an opportunity for transgender people and their families to share their experiences and difficulties in the daily life, while making recommendations for the draft law.



In November 2015, the National Assembly adopted the amended Civil Code which allows transgender people who have received sex assignment surgery to register as their new gender. However, their access to healthcare services including medical intervention is still limited due to a lack of a detailed legal framework. In June this year, the Ministry of Health (MoH) submitted to the Government a proposal on building a draft law concerning transgender rights./.