Vientiane (VNA) - The Central Committee of the Lao Federation of Trade Unions held a dialogue in Vientiane on September 20, on the occasion of the Vietnam-Laos, Laos-Vietnam Year of Solidarity and Friendship 2022.



Speaking at the event, Vietnamese Ambassador to Laos Nguyen Ba Hung reviewed the development of Vietnam – Laos special relations, the establishment of bilateral diplomatic ties and the signing of the Vietnam – Laos Treaty of Amity and Cooperation.



During the struggle against French colonialists and American imperialists, the Vietnamese and Lao peoples stood side by side together against their common enemies and achieved a complete victory on April 30, 1975 in Vietnam and the birth of the Lao People’s Democratic Republic on December 2, 1975.



Following those important landmarks, ties between the two countries have entered a new chapter. Recently, they have reached strategic and long-term agreements, especially a project at Vung Ang port linking with land-locked Laos.



Through countless challenges, bilateral ties founded by Presidents Ho Chi Minh, Kaysone Phomvihane and Souphanouvong and nurtured by the two countries’ generations of leaders and people have become exemplary, loyal, rare and pure, he said.



Vietnam will always stand side by side with Laos to help the country overcome difficulties and stay on track to sustainable development, he said./.