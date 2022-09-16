Dialogue, solidary and cooperation – basis of Vietnam-France ties: Ambassador
Vietnamese Ambassador to France Dinh Toan Thang speaks at the ceremony. (Photo: VNA)Paris (VNA) - Dialogue, solidarity and cooperation are an important foundation of the Vietnam-France relations, Vietnamese Ambassador to France Dinh Toan Thang said at a ceremony hosted by the Vietnamese embassy on September 15 to mark Vietnam’s 77th National Day (September 2) in Paris.
Thang recalled Vietnam’s milestones over the past 77 years, as well as the achievements gained by the country in its relations with partners.
According to him, major global challenges related to stability and development and newly emerging issues have forced all countries to pay more attention to maintaining dialogue and peace, and intensifying international cooperation.
Vietnam is determined to maintain its consistent policy on peace and cooperation for security, stability and development, and implement commitments in the spirit of respecting international law, equality and win-win cooperation, he said.
To that end, Vietnam is willing to work with partners to strengthen traditional relations and create new ones, and support multilateral collaboration, he added./.