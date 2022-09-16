Politics ☕ Afternoon briefing on September 16 The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency on September 16.

Politics Vietnam, Thailand boost locality-to-locality cooperation Vietnamese Ambassador to Thailand Phan Chi Thanh paid a courtesy call to Governor of Bangkok Chadchart Sittipunt on September 15 to discuss promoting locality-to-locality cooperation.

Politics Vietnam attends regional parliamentary seminar on SDGs realisation A delegation of the Vietnamese National Assembly (NA), led by Vice Chairman of the NA Committee for Foreign Affairs Don Tuan Phong, have attended the Regional Seminar for the Asia Pacific Region Parliaments on Achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) in Islamabad, Pakistan.

Politics ☀️ Morning digest on September 16 The following is a list of selected news summaries last night by the Vietnam News Agency.