Society COVID-19: Localities asked to take serious quarantine measures Deputy Health Minister Nguyen Thanh Long on February 14 required localities nationwide to strictly take quarantine measures against suspected novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases and those returning from disease-hit areas or contacting with patients, in effort to control the spreading of the outbreak.

Society Ninh Binh launches blood donation drive to support COVID-19 combat A special blood donation programme was launched in the northern province of Ninh Binh on February 14 to encourage the local community to join hands in fighting the acute respiratory disease caused by the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

Society Hoar frost damages crops in Lam Dong province The Department of Agriculture and Rural Development of the Central Highland province of Lam Dong will provide financial support for Lac Duong district’s farmers whose coffee trees were damaged by hoar frost.

Society Standard for university admission should be raised: Minister The standard for university admission should be raised to ensure higher quality of training, said Minister of Education and Training Phung Xuan Nha.