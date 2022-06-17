At the event. (Photo: VNA)

Dien Bien (VNA) – A ceremony was held at Tong Khao cemetery in the northern mountainous province of Dien Bien on June 17 to rebury the remains of six Vietnamese volunteer soldiers who laid down their lives during international missions in Laos.



The unidentified remains were found by Military Zone 2’s search team with the help of Lao forces.



Speaking at the event, Vice Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Vu A Bang emphasised that the solidarity and loyalty between Vietnam and Laos have gone through many decades, especially in their struggles against the common enemy.



The great dedication and sacrifice of Vietnamese volunteer soldiers during their missions in Laos has become a shining symbol of revolutionary heroism for independence, freedom and happiness.



The official expressed his gratitude to the Lao side for its assistance to Vietnamese volunteer soldiers in the past and for efforts made by the search team to bring the martyrs home.



Established in 1994, the team has so far found and repatriated nearly 1,800 remains of Vietnamese martyrs from six northern provinces of Laos.



On this occasion, local leaders, military personnel, and residents offered incense and laid wreaths to pay tribute to the soldiers./.