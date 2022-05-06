Culture - Sports SEA Games 31: Vietnamese marathoners hope for golds Vietnamese marathoners are dreaming of reputable gold medals at the upcoming 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 31), that they failed to do when hosting the event 19 years ago.

Culture - Sports Indonesian newspaper highly values U23 Vietnam’s Nguyen Hoang Duc Indonesia’s Suara newspaper recently run an article appreciating Vietnamese midfielder Nguyen Hoang Duc, on the threshold of the match between U23 Vietnam and U23 Indonesia in Group A of men’s football at the 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 31) on May 6.

Culture - Sports SEA Games 31: Hai Phong gets ready for rowing-canoeing competitions The northern port city of Hai Phong has basically completed the upgrade of its Boat Racing Training Area to serve rowing and canoeing competitions at the upcoming 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 31).