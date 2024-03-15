Dien Bien Phu Campaign: A brief summary
The Dien Bien Phu campaign in 1954 stands out as a remarkable epic of the people's war, making its mark in history as a shining triumph that smashed the stronghold of imperial colonialism.
VNA
