Politics President receives outgoing Pakistani Ambassador President Vo Van Thuong received Pakistani Ambassador Samina Mehtab in Hanoi on March 12, congratulating the outgoing diplomat on her excellent fulfillment of tasks in Vietnam.

Politics Da Nang, Shandong province foster cooperation A delegation of China’s Shandong province led by its Vice Governor Song Junji paid a visit to the central city of Da Nang on March 12, which was expected to contribute to enhancing cooperation between the two localities in the time ahead.

Politics ☕ Afternoon briefing on March 12 The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.

Politics Vietnam treasures ties with Slovakia: Deputy FM Vietnam always attaches importance to developing good cooperation relations with Slovenia – an important partner of Vietnam in Central and Eastern Europe, Deputy Foreign Minister Le Thi Thu Hang told Slovenian State Secretary for Foreign and European Affairs Sanja Stiglic.