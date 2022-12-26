Society Right to freedom of belief, religion respected, protected in Vietnam Vietnam is a country with religious and belief diversity. The Vietnamese Party and State have always pursued a consistent policy of respecting and ensuring the right to freedom of belief and religion, and promoting good cultural and moral values and resources of religions in service of national development.

Society Over 1,000 people join Thanh Hoa’s voluntary blood donation drive More than 1,000 State employees, public security officers, and students joined the annual 15th Red Sunday – a voluntary blood donation drive, in the central province of Thanh Hoa on December 25.

Society Improving population quality essential for sustainable economic growth: experts Population quality is closely related to the level of the country’s socio-economic development, and it, therefore, must be the goal of the whole community and the country and is considered the “golden key” to open the door to sustainable development of the country, according to experts.