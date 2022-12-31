World Malaysian Government urged to tighten COVID-19 control measures The Malaysian Government has been urged to tighten COVID-19 control measures to prevent a possible large-scale spread of the disease when the country welcomes tourists from China.

World Thailand adjusts forecast for foreign arrivals in 2023 The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) has revised its forecast for foreign arrivals from 18-20 million to 25 million in 2023 after China eased COVID-19 travel restrictions.

World Indonesia completely lifts COVID-19 restrictions Indonesian President Joko Widodo on December 30 said the nation has removed all remaining measures to control the spread of COVID-19, since most of the country's population already has antibodies against the disease.

World Foreign media commend Vietnam’s economic growth A number of foreign news agencies and media groups have hailed Vietnam's booming economy with a GDP growth rate of 8.02% this year.