Politics ☀️ Morning digest April 24 The following is a list of selected news summaries reported last night by the Vietnam News Agency.

Politics Party official receives outgoing Japanese ambassador Politburo member, permanent member of the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat and Chairwoman of the Party Central Committee’s Organisation Commission Truong Thi Mai on April 23 received outgoing Japanese Ambassador Yamada Takio.

Politics Vietnam, Brunei agree to deepen bilateral cooperation Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son met with Second Minister of Foreign Affairs of Brunei Dato Pehin Erywan Yusof in Hanoi on April 23, as the latter has been in Vietnam to attend the ASEAN Future Forum 2024.

Politics Vietnam, RoK hold 11th defence policy dialogue The 11th Vietnam-Republic of Korea (RoK) defence policy dialogue took place in Hanoi on April 23, reviewing results of the countries’ cooperation in the field, discussing matters of shared concerns, and agreeing on orientations for joint work in the time to come.