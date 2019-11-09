Society Artisan long for preserving Huong Canh pottery craft Vinh Phuc province retains its 300-year-old pottery craft village of Huong Canh. The trade’s development is largely attributed to Nguyen Hong Quang, a local craftsman.

Society Festival to pray for bumper crop of Kho Mu ethnic people When shoots from rice grains grow a little, Kho Mu ethnic people often hold a festival to pray for rain and a bumper crop.

Society Development programme reduces poverty in ethnic minority areas The percentage of disadvantaged hamlets and communes in eight northeastern provinces has reduced 3 to 4 percent per year since 2016, heard a workshop held in Cao Bang province on November 8 to review the implementation Programme 135 for 2016-2020 period.