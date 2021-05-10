Dien Bien presents aid to armed forces of Lao provinces
The Border Guard High Command in the northern border province of Dien Bien on May 10 presented medical equipment and foodstuff worth over 100 million VND (4,360 USD) to the Military High Command and Police of Phongsaly and Luang Prabang provinces of Laos.
At the ceremony to hand over aid packages to the Military High Command and Police of Luang Prabang province of Laos (Source: VNA)
During the handover ceremonies at the Tay Trang and Huoi Puoc border gates in Dien Bien, leaders from the two sides discussed the COVID-19 situation in their localities.
They also agreed to bolster cooperation between border guard forces in patrols to prevent illegal entry and exit and to create favourable conditions for export-import procedures for citizens and goods to be completed at the border gates of Tay Trang and Pang Hoc in Laos, in keeping with regulations and the COVID-19 preventive measures of both sides.
At the ceremony to hand over the aid to the Military High Command and Police of Phongsaly province (Source: VNA)Leaders of the Military High Command and Police of the Lao provinces expressed their gratitude for the timely support from the Dien Bien Border Guard High Command.
They voiced their hope that border guard forces of both sides will regularly exchange information on border control and protection and share their experience in tackling COVID-19, helping to build a Laos-Vietnam border of peace, cooperation, and development./.