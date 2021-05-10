Society VBS asks for suspension of religious activities in COVID-19 affected localities The Executive Council of the Vietnam Buddhist Sangha (VBS) has directed the suspension of all religious activities and mass gatherings in localities where COVID-19 cases have been reported or there is a high risk of community infections.

Society Ba Ria-Vung Tau: Agricultural mechanisation benefits local farmers The mechanisation of agriculture is currently popular among farmers in the southern province of Ba Ria-Vung Tau as this trend has contributed to reducing farming costs and increasing their income.

Society Social distancing imposed on one district in Bac Ninh province due to COVID-19 The People’s Committee of northern Bac Ninh province has applied social distancing measures throughout Thuan Thanh district , starting from 2pm on May 9, in the face of complex developments of COVID-19 there over the past few days.

Health UNFPA helping Vietnam ensure safety, happiness for ethnic minority mothers, children: Representative The United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) has been working closely with relevant ministries and sectors to identify the most effective strategies to assist Vietnam in creating a safe and happy environment for mothers and children, including those in ethnic minority and disadvantaged areas.