Business Petrol prices down by 600 VND per litres after seven hikes Retail petrol prices reduced by more than 600 VND per litre from 3pm on March 21 following the latest adjustment by the Ministry of Industry and Trade and the Ministry of Finance.

Business Vietnam, RoK firms eye stronger trade connection An online event to connect firms of Vietnam and the Republic of Korea (RoK) is taking place as part of activities to mark the 30th founding anniversary of the diplomatic ties between the two countries.

Business Vietnamese, Lao businesses work to speed up strategic cooperation projects Vietnamese and Lao businesses discussed ways to speed up the implementation of large-scale Vietnamese-invested projects in Laos and seek new cooperation projects of strategic importance during a workshop in Vientiane on March 21.

Business Vietnamese enterprises advised to take advantage of UKVFTA to boost exports to UK The United Kingdom is the second largest economy in Europe, with a free trade policy and a large demand for agricultural imports so Vietnamese exporting firms, particularly coffee exporters, should make use of opportunities brought about by the UK-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (UKVFTA) as well as issue a strategy to approach potential partners to push up exports to this market, according to Vietnamese Trade Office in the UK.