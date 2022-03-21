Dien Bien province, Korean partners cooperate in different fields
The northern province of Dien Bien have signed memoranda of understanding on cooperation with the Vietnam-Korea Business and Investment Association (VKBIA), the Korea Chamber of Business in Vietnam (Korcham) and businesses from the Republic of Korea (RoK).
At the event (Photo: VNA)Dien Bien (VNA) – The northern province of Dien Bien have signed memoranda of understanding on cooperation with the Vietnam-Korea Business and Investment Association (VKBIA), the Korea Chamber of Business in Vietnam (Korcham) and businesses from the Republic of Korea (RoK).
The cooperation documents, inked at a conference in Dien Bien Phu city on March 21, cover technology transfer in ginseng cultivation and processing and agricultural development, investment attraction and tourism in Dien Bien.
According to Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Le Thanh Do, Dien Bien has favourable conditions for agro-forestry and tourism development. However, the province still lacks projects by big international investors in these fields.
Briefing the participants on Dien Bien’s development orientations, including the renewable energy development plan, Do called on Korean firms to help the province with the study work and pour long-term investments there.
Secretary of the provincial Party Committee Nguyen Van Thang affirmed that Dien Bien is ready to create favourable conditions for investors, especially in agro-forestry and tourism.
Earlier, VKBIA and Korcham made a field-trip to Tuan Giao district to study its potential for ginseng growing./.