Politics Japanese Ambassador receives friendship insignia The Vietnam Union of Friendship Organisations (VUFO) on April 23 held a ceremony to present the “For peace and friendship among nations” insignia to Japanese Ambassador to Vietnam Yamada Takio.

Politics Vietnamese, Chinese localities enhance cooperation Delegations of Ha Quang district’s Party Committee in the northern mountainous province of Cao Bang and Napo county’s Party Committee in China’s Guangxi province held talks on April 22 in Cao Bang city.

Politics ☀️ Morning digest April 23 The following is a list of selected news summaries reported last night by the Vietnam News Agency.