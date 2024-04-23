Dien Bien soldiers, youth volunteers meet in Hanoi
Politburo member, permanent member of the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat and head of the committee’s Organisation Commission Truong Thi Mai and delegates at the meeting. (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – Nearly 300 soldiers and youth volunteers directly engaging in the Dien Bien Phu campaign 70 years ago looked back on the 56-day battle, the victory of which led to the signing of the Geneva Accords on ending the war and restoring peace in Indochina, at a meeting in Hanoi on April 23.
The event was organised by the Central Committee of the Vietnam Association for Victims of Agent Orange/dioxin in coordination with the Ministry of National Defence, the Central Committee of the Association of Former Vietnamese Youth Volunteers, and the Hanoi Party Committee.
Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong sent a bouquet to the function.
Acting State President Vo Thi Anh Xuan; Politburo member, permanent member of the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat and head of the committee’s Organisation Commission Truong Thi Mai; and Politburo member and Defence Minister General Phan Van Giang were prominent among the participants.
On behalf of Party and State leaders, Mai expressed her gratitude to former revolutionists, those bestowed with the titles of “Hero of the People's Armed Forces” and “Heroic Vietnamese Mother”, martyrs’ families, invalids, and former youth volunteers and transporters for their contributions to the campaign.
She also paid respect to President Ho Chi Minh and General Vo Nguyen Giap – the two who led the campaign to the victory on May 7, 1954.
Under the guiding principle of President Ho Chi Minh, the leadership of the Politburo, the Party Central Committee and the Central Military Commission, and the command of General Giap, Vietnamese soldiers and people overcome various hardships to smash the Dien Bien Phu stronghold, the strongest fortress of French colonialist forces in Indochina, Mai noted.
The official reaffirmed the stature and great significance of the victory, leading to the end of the resistance war against French forces, opening up new revolutionary period, and bringing the North towards socialism while serving as a solid rear for the cause of the liberation of the South and national reunification.
She called this an opportunity for the entire Party, army, and people to carry forward the revolutionary tradition, patriotism, national pride, and great national solidarity.
Mai also highlighted contributions by veterans and former youth volunteers to the achievements the country has recorded over the past nearly 40 years of Doi Moi (Reform), and noted her belief that they will contribute more to national construction and defence.
On behalf of the veterans and former youth volunteers, Major General Nguyen Tu, former Deputy Director of the Military Medical University, promised to keep up with the quality of "Uncle Ho's soldiers", and further set bright examples for young generations to follow./.