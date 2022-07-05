Dien Bien to host exhibition on cultural characteristics along Vietnam-Laos border
An exhibition featuring cultural characteristics in border areas and the Vietnam-Laos friendship and solidarity will be held in the northwestern mountainous province of Dien Bien in September within the framework of the third Vietnam-Laos Border Culture, Sports and Tourism Exchange Festival.
Laos' thread tying ritual on the occasion of its new year (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – An exhibition featuring cultural characteristics in border areas and the Vietnam-Laos friendship and solidarity will be held in the northwestern mountainous province of Dien Bien in September within the framework of the third Vietnam-Laos Border Culture, Sports and Tourism Exchange Festival.
The festival aims to celebrate the 60th founding anniversary of the diplomatic ties and 45 years since the signing of the Treaty of Amity and Cooperation between the two countries, and promote tourism potential and traditional cultures of ethnic minorities along the Vietnam-Laos border to domestic and foreign friends, contributing to preserving ethnic identities.
It is also to strengthen the solidarity and comprehensive cooperation between Vietnam and Laos, and reaffirm Vietnam's consistent policy of maintaining, consolidating and enhancing its special relationship with the neighbour.
The event will include musical performances, shows featuring traditional costumes, cultural products and images of Vietnamese people as well as socio-economic achievements of some localities that have cooperative ties with Lao counterparts.
Around 2,500 people from nine Vietnamese provinces of Dien Bien, Quang Tri, Quang Binh, Son La, Thua Thien-Hue, Thanh Hoa, Nghe An, Quang Nam and Kon Tum and 10 Lao provinces of Luang Prabang, Huaphanh, Attapeu, Sekong, Xiengkhuang, Borikhamxay, Khammouan, Savannakhet, Saravane and Phongsaly will attend the festival./.