Culture - Sports True Italian Taste 2022 promotes Italian cuisine in Vietnam True Italian Taste 2022, a project aiming to promote authentic Italian cuisine to the world, has kicked off in Vietnam.

Culture - Sports Vietnamese ceramics set two Guinness World Records Two Vietnamese ceramic works were recently recognised as Guinness World Records at a ceremony in Hanoi. Created by Vietnamese artisan Nguyen Hung and the Huong Viet Ceramic Company, the ceramics include a sculpture of a toad and a carved and embossed ceramic plate. They were recognised as the largest ceramic sculpture of a mythical creature and the largest carved ceramic plate, respectively.