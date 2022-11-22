Dien Bien: Wild sunflowers in full bloom
In Dien Bien province in November and December, just as the weather starts to change, is also the time when wild flowers bloom along the roadside and give the area a rustic beauty. The colour of the flowers is like warm sunlight dispelling the cold of winter.
Wild sunflowers in full bloom along National Highway No 279. (Photo: VNA)
In Dien Bien province, the wild sunflowers enter their blossoming season, with a luscious yellow blanketing the landscape. (Photo: VNA)
Wild sunflowers are a winter flower since they only bloom during this season. (Photo: VNA)
The blooming wild sunflowers have become symbolic of the region’s dry season. Their splendour is expected to attract more visitors to the romantic landscape. (Photo: VNA)