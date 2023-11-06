Residents of Ho Cung and Huoi Anh villages in Cha To commune, Nam Po district, turned their lights on with electricity from the national grid for the first time at the end of 2022.

Since then, their lives have gradually improved with access to electricity, equipment and appliances, and the internet, which are all essential for improving livelihoods.

When established in 2013, Nam Po district had only eight out of its fifteen communes covered by the national grid. All are now covered, contributing greatly to the locality’s socio-economic development and poverty reduction,

Similar to Nam Po district, Dien Bien Dong is among the most difficult localities in Dien Bien province and in Vietnam as a whole. It has invested some 3.5 million USD in connecting its remote villages to the national grid.

