Society Teacher spends young days on supporting poor people Poor residents in remote areas in western Quang Tri province consider teacher Ly Chi Thanh as part of their families thanks to his volunteer work.

Society Candied coconut ribbons, a Tet delicacy Candied coconut ribbons, which are made from coconut meat, sugar, and milk, becomes a snack favoured by many Vietnamese, especially during Tet holidays.

Society Da Nang welcomes first visitors of the lunar New Year The central city of Da Nang welcomed the first 120 visitors of Tet (Lunar New Year) on Vietnam Airlines’ flight from Ho Chi Minh City on January 25 morning.