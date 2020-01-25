Dien pomelo - a Hanoi speciality
With its unique fragrance and sweetness, Dien pomelo, grown in Phu Dien ward, Bac Tu Liem district, Hanoi, is a precious gift for the Lunar New Year (Tet) holiday.
At a garden of Dien pomelo in Hanoi (Photo: VNA)
Dien pomelo used to be one of the special fruits to be offered to kings.
The fruit originally came from Doan Hung area in the northern province of Phu Tho. It has soon adapted to the soil of Phu Dien ward in Bac Tu Liem district, Hanoi and became the capital city’s speciality.
Dien pomelo trees bear fruits during the last two months of the lunar calendar when people prepare for Tet festivals.
At that time, Dien villagers received a lot of people coming to buy the fruit right at their orchards.
To meet demand for Tet festival, owners of pomelo orchards have introduced ornamental pomelo trees.
“Pomelo fruit is popular as its flowers are very aromatic, the fruits are sweet-smelling therefore I chose ornamental pomelo tree to display during Tet holiday. However, ornamental pomelo trees require more caring,” said Vu Van Hai.
Unlike other pomelo varieties, Dien pomelo can be kept up to four months without any preservatives. People are advised to let the fruit’s skin dry to enjoy its full taste.
Nowadays, Dien pomelo is planted in many provinces and cities but the quality of Dien pomelo in Phu Dien ward, Bac Tu Liem district, Hanoi is still the best.
Vu Duc Ngoc, Chairman of the People’s Committee of Phu Dien ward, said: “Dien pomelo has been planted in many places, such as Ho Chi Minh City and Ha Tay, but the quality of the fruit in our locality remains the best.”
Currently, there are many pomelo varieties with unique taste and fragrance but Dien pomelos are still loved for their particular taste and sweetness.
The fruit is also a pride of pomelo growers in the locality.-VNA