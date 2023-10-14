Dien Tho Palace - The Grandest Palace of the Nguyen Dynasty
Renowned for its rich historical significance, Dien Tho Palace stands as a prominent feature within the Complex of Hue Monuments, exemplifying the remarkable preservation of its unique architectural design. The site offers visitors a vivid glimpse into imperial life during Vietnam’s feudal era.
A panoramic view of Dien Tho Palace from above. (Photo: Vietnam Pictorial/VNA)
Dien Tho Palace has ancient arches that have been preserved in almost their original form. (Photo: Vietnam Pictorial/VNA)
The main gate of Dien Tho Palace. (Photo: Vietnam Pictorial/VNA)
Well-preserved items from daily life in the harem on display. (Photo: Vietnam Pictorial/VNA)
Truong Du Pavilion, located in the east of Dien Tho Palace, features the traditional architectural style of Hue’s communal houses. (Photo: Vietnam Pictorial/VNA)