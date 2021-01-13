Business Fertiliser companies smell success ahead in 2021 Fertiliser businesses have been predicted to flourish this year thanks to many positive supporting factors.

Business Regional specialities programme sales of many products for Tet Many products made under a programme called ‘One Commune One Product’ that facilitates the development of regional specialities will be sold through major retail channels during Tet next month.

Business EVFTA - impetus for intensifying Vietnam-Germany trade ties Vietnamese Minister of Industry and Trade Tran Tuan Anh and German Federal Minister of Economics Peter Altmaier co-chaired the first meeting of the joint committee for economic cooperation between the two countries which took place virtually on January 12.