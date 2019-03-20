Everyone wants to travel, but it’s something that’s difficult for disabled people as there are several barriers hindering them from accessing tourism services.

Nguyen Hong Oanh’s work requires her to travel quite frequently, it’s also an opportunity for her to travel and discover new lands. Unfortunately, being a disabled person has caused several difficulties for Oanh.

The lack supporting facilities and transportation for disabled people has caused obstacles for people like her. Many other people with sight and hearing problems have also faced difficulties in accessing tourism services. Particularly, information on tourism destinations catering to disabled people is still poor and insufficient.

Improving facilities to assist disabled people not only helps remove barriers for disabled people when travelling, but also serves travel demands of several groups of people such as the elderly, wheelchair bound people, people with crutches and families with small kids./.