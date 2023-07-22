Business Fertiliser enterprises apply modern technology to reduce emissions Fertiliser manufacturers have implemented solutions to significantly reduce their carbon emission in production and improve energy efficiency.

Business Rice sector needs more support to shift from quantity to quality Despite a bright outlook predicted for rice exports in the second half of 2023, the rice sector still needs more support to shift from quantity to quality to seize global market opportunities.

Business Infographic Forecasts for Vietnam’s economic growth in 2023 Under resolutions issued by the National Assembly and the Government, Vietnam strives to gain an economic growth of 6.5% for 2023.

Business Ninh Thuan reports 7.4% increase in seafood catch in H1 Fishermen in the south central coastal province of Ninh Thuan brought ashore 55,802 tonnes of seafood in the first six months of 2023, up 7.4% year on year.