Business Petrol prices continue to rise Petrol prices continued to increase from 3pm on August 21 in the latest adjustment by the Ministry of Industry and Trade and the Ministry of Finance.

Business Tien Giang attracting investments to industrial parks Thanks to efforts in removing difficulties and obstacles, reforming administrative procedures and improving the investment and business environment, the Mekong Delta province of Tien Giang has achieved many positive results in attracting investment to industrial parks (IPs), contributing to creating jobs and incomes for workers.

Business Railway proposed to link Vung Ang Port with Laos A consortium has proposed a railway running 103 kilometres through Vietnam’s central provinces of Ha Tinh and Quang Binh that border Laos.

Business Hanoi striving to shore up industrial production The index of industrial production (IIP) in Hanoi rose by just 2.3% year on year in the first half of 2023, making it a heavy task for the city to reach the year’s IIP growth target of 7.5 - 8%.