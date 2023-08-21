Digital border gate in Lao Cai put into operation
The management board of Lao Cai Economic Zone launched a digital feature at the Kim Thanh International Border Gate No. 2 in the northern province of Lao Cai on August 21, with an aim to reduce time and costs related to customs clearance for exports-imports through this border gate.
Accordingly, those engaged in export-import activities through the border gate are required to declare on the system https://cuakhauso.laocai.gov.vn in order to facilitate customs procedures.
Lao Cai is the second locality in the country, following Lang Son province, to deploy a digital border gate in order to streamline customs procedures.
The move is expected to lift the province’s export-import turnover to 15 billion USD by 2030./.