Foreigners visit Ha Noi's downtown area. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Digital marketing and communication made positive contributions to the recovery of Vietnam’s tourism in 2022.



Vietnam’s tourism gradually recovered in 2022, especially domestic tourism. The number of domestic tourists was estimated at over 101 million, exceeding the figure of 85 million in 2019, when the pandemic was something in the future. Total revenue from tourism reached about 495 trillion VND (21.01 million USD), 23% higher than planned and 66% higher than that of 2019.



Meanwhile, the country received 3.66 million foreign arrivals last year, equivalent to 73% of the target.



The tourism communication activities were deployed on a variety of digital platforms.



Specifically, the website vietnamtourism.gov.vn serves state management and tourism promotion while vietnam.travel specialises in promoting the images of Vietnam's tourism abroad.



The website vietnam.travel has had views increase sharply, which shows the great interest of international tourists in Vietnam's tourism as well as proves the role of digital communication in tourism promotion.



Tourism authorities in Vietnam also created pages on social networks like Facebook, Zalo, Youtube, and Instagram to further spread information about Vietnam tourism.



With these digital platforms, attractive destinations, quality tourism products and services have been promoted and introduced to domestic and foreign tourists through video clips, articles, and beautiful images.



Moreover, information about the guidelines and policies of the Party and State on tourism development, especially that on Vietnam's tourism reopening on March 15, 2022, was updated quickly and accurately.



Communication activities towards the international markets closely followed the theme "Live fully in Vietnam" while those towards the domestic market were taken under the theme "Safe travel, full experience".



Notably, Vietnam launched communication programme "Vietnam: Travel to love!" on Youtube with many video clips featuring Vietnam’s beautiful landscapes, people, and tourism services that expectedly inspire people to travel to Vietnam. They have attracted millions of views.



Many of the clips were launched at times of great significance to the tourism industry. Typically, the clip "Spring Reunion" was launched on the occasion of the Lunar New Year. The clip "Complete experience" was launched when Vietnam reopened its tourism on March 15, 2022, and welcomed the Visit Vietnam Year 2022 - Quang Nam.



The clip "Let's shine and live fully" promoted Vietnam’s tourism on the occasion of SEA GAMES 31 in May 2022 while the clip "Wonders of Vietnam" was released on the occasion of the 62nd anniversary of Vietnam's tourism industry (July 9, 1960 - July 9, 2022)./.