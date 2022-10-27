Digital exhibition affirms Vietnam’s sovereignty over sea, islands
A digital exhibition named “Vietnam’s Hoang Sa, Truong Sa – Historical and Legal Evidence” opened at Bac Binh district high school in the southcentral province of Binh Thuan on October 27.
Binh Thuan (VNA) –
The event aims at popularising documents and evidence affirming Vietnam’s sovereignty over Hoang Sa (Paracel) and Truong Sa (Spratly) to teachers and students, thus helping raise their awareness and responsibility of the national building and defence.
Duong Tu, Deputy Director of the provincial Department of Information and Communications, said that in the thousand-year history of the nation, the sea and islands have been playing a particularly important role in the process.
Each student should become a communicator to help everyone understand and jointly safeguard the nation’s sea and islands, added Tu./.