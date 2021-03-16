Digital library traces Vietnam-France cultural, historical interaction
The France-Vietnam digital library is the fifth of its kind that shares documents of the National Library of France (BnF), including those on Indochina.
The library brings together more than 2,000 remarkable documents, from collections of the two national libraries and their partners, at https://heritage.bnf.fr/france-vietnam. (Photo: thanhnien.vn)
Formed under cooperation between the National Library of Vietnam and the BnF, the library brings together more than 2,000 remarkable documents, from collections of the two national libraries and their partners, at https://heritage.bnf.fr/france-vietnam. The website is available in both French and Vietnamese.
The documents include prints, manuscripts, maps, drawings and photographs, testifying the interaction of culture, history and science between the two countries from the 17th to the 20th century.
In addition to documentary resources, some 20 unpublished texts written by specialists and researchers, both French and Vietnamese, highlight and contextualise the documents presented.
Kieu Thuy Nga, Director of the National Library of Vietnam, said all of the documents have been digitalised, with those on Indochina considered valuable.
Such documents on Indochina serve as a foundation for the restoration of traditions, including festivals, according to Prof. Le Hong Ly, Chairman of the Vietnam Folklore Association./.