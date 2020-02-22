Business Vietjet slashes Asian route prices Vietjet airlines has launched a special promotion offering half price fares throughout Vietnam and international destinations in Asia.

Business Gold prices soar at home and abroad The domestic gold price soared yesterday while global prices hit a seven-year peak amid the ongoing novel coronavirus outbreak.

Business IFC raises trade finance limits to support firms amid COVID-19 The International Finance Corporation (IFC) announced it has increased trade finance limits for Vietnamese banks to improve their capacity to cover payment risks in granting trade financing to local companies affected by the outbreak of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

Business Canada shares experience in risk management in agriculture A seminar on risk management in agriculture – experience from Canada was held in Hanoi on February 21.