Culture - Sports Da Nang working to preserve, develop Cham relics Leaders in the central city of Da Nang recently handed over a certificate to authorities in Hoa Tho Dong ward in Cam Le district recognising the Cham Phong Le archaeological site as a city-level relic, in an effort to improve the management and preservation of the site.

Culture - Sports International Women’s Day to be celebrated in HCM City The French Institute in Ho Chi Minh City will host a series of activities to celebrate International Women’s Day held at the Institute of Cultural Exchange with France (IDECAF) on March 8.