The project aims to raise public awareness of the effort, especially among ethnic minorities while popularising folk literature works on the mass media and via regular activities at cultural establishments.

At the same time, modern technology, especially digital technology, will be adopted to collect, preserve, restore, uphold and popularise outstanding works, particularly those at high risk of falling into oblivion.

During 2023-2026, the project will focus on collecting and conducting annual reviews to compile a list of intangible cultural heritages related to folk literature of ethnic minorities.

There will be 3-5 folklore clubs or ethnic minority folk art teams in a local village to provide a platform for practising, performing, and preserving various genres of folk literature.

During 2027-2030, 80% of the above goals are expected to be completed./.

VNA