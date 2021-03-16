Digital transformation a core factor in growth
Hanoi (VNA) - Digital transformation is regarded as a core factor in Vietnam’s comprehensive growth, given the country is now embarking on the 2021-2030 socio-economic development strategy.
Minister of Information and Communications Nguyen Manh Hung pointed out four main matters regarding digital transformation: digital infrastructure, digital platforms, national cyber space, and “Make in Vietnam” production technologies.
Digital transformation will contribute to building a digital society and restructuring the national economy in tandem with growth model renovation, he added.
Vu Dang Vinh, General Director of Vietnam Report, said digital transformation will help enterprises save operational costs, raise their operational efficiency, improve their competitiveness, seek and attract customers, expand distribution channels, and automate production processes.
Digital transformation is not only about technological application but also operational reform, with new technologies, new ways, and new organisational models to gain breakthroughs and spark creativity.
Vinh suggested businesses select suitable technologies for long-term, widespread application.
Enterprises are likely to record losses if they fail to adopt changes, he added, so should consider digital transformation a key strategy and joint task./.