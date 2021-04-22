Sci-Tech DX Day 2021 to focus on eight priority fields in digital transformation Digital transformation progress in eight priority fields under the national digital transformation initiative will be discussed at the 2021 Vietnam Digital Transformation Day (DX Day 2021) slated for May 26-27 in Hanoi.

Sci-Tech Vietnamese-developed online meeting platform debuts The Ministry of Information and Communications (MIC) on April 16 introduced eMeeting, an online meeting platform developed by the AIC Group and the BKAV Group, within the framework of the “Vietnam Digital Challenge” Forum.

Sci-Tech Vietnam, Italy conduct more than 40 joint scientific research projects Vietnam and Italy have carried out more than 40 joint scientific research projects since 1992 when the two sides signed the first protocol on scientific and technological cooperation, according to Italian Ambassador to Vietnam Antonio Alessandro.

Sci-Tech Deputy PM Vu Duc Dam urges scientific-technological breakthroughs for national development Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam said at working session with the Ministry of Science and Technology on April 13 that breakthroughs in science-technology are needed for the country to gain speed in development.