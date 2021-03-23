Sci-Tech Infographic Mobile-money piloted within two years Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has approved the pilot application of 'mobile money', which allows the use of mobile phone credit to pay for small-value goods and services.

Sci-Tech Vietnam's renewable energy grows fastest in Southeast Asia The Politburo’s Resolution No.55 has set out Vietnam's strategic orientations for national energy development though 2030 with a vision to 2045, contributing to creating a breakthrough for the national energy sector.

Sci-Tech Infographic Vietnam’s potential for solar energy development Vietnam is blessed with excellent sunshine throughout the year, providing it with a huge potential for developing solar power.