Business Infographic Vietnam’s economic performance in first 11 months of 2023 In the first 11 months of this year, Vietnam’s average consumer price index (CPI) increased 3.22 percent, foreign direct investment rose 14.8 percent, a trade surplus of 24.44 billion USD was posted, and international visitors increased 3.8-fold compared to the same period of 2022.

Business Vietnam seeks to step up trade, investment ties with Canada’s Alberta province Vietnamese Consul General in Vancouver Nguyen Quang Trung has held working sessions with representatives of Alberta province as part of efforts to promote trade and investment collaboration between Vietnam and the Canadian locality.

Business Ministries, localities urged to roll out measures to increase foreign investment Deputy Prime Minister Tran Luu Quang has asked ministries, sectors and localities to promptly implement solutions to strengthen foreign investment attraction, according to a document released by the Government Office.

Business Domestic enterprises advised to meet EU’s green, sustainable development requirements: forum Domestic firms should transform to adapt to the green and sustainable development requirements of the EU to further enter the supply chain in this market, heard a recent trade forum.