At the event. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Digital transformation is both a must and an opportunity for the Vietnam News Agency (VNA) to make changes, Vu Viet Trang, VNA General Director, said on June 16.



Speaking at a seminar held by the VNA Journalists' Inter-SubAssociations on developing video content on digital platforms, Trang, who is also its chairwoman, said the utilisation of digital devices helps reporters provide information quickly and attracts the attention of readers better than traditional forms.



Digital transformation contributes to diversifying modes of media distribution, she said, adding that a product can reach the public through various forms.

Vu Viet Trang, Vietnam News Agency General Director, speaks at the event. (Photo: VNA)

According to Nguyen Hoang Nhat, Deputy Editor-in-Chief of Vietnam Plus, a multi-language e-newspaper of VNA, two out of seven major changes in world media are shifting from "text-telling" to "multimedia storytelling".



Statistics published by Kepios in March showed that the number of Vietnamese people hooking to the internet is increasing (98.56 million subscribers) and they spend more than 6 hours online per day on average. The mainstream press agencies are also trying to transform themselves to catch up with the trends, in line with the differences of generations when using social networks.



Dinh Ngoc Son from the Academy of Journalism and Communication suggested that it is necessary for the VNA as well as other press agencies to promote the development of video channels on social network platforms, diversify producers with rich content, and develop news content./.