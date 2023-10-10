Representatives of FPT Group offer digital transformation solutions to some businesses of Hai Duong province (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Digital transformation is the most effective way to help businesses improve their capacity and competitiveness, and adapt to new trends and situations, according to Nguyen Duc Trung, Deputy Director of the Enterprise Development Department (EDD) at the Ministry of Planning and Investment (MPI).

The EDD reported that in the 2021-2023 period, the department has mobilised resources from international agencies and coordinated with agencies, associations and organisations to implement a programme to support businesses in digital transformation for 2021-2025. These activities focus on raising awareness, building databases, tools, documents and platforms to enhance awareness for businesses and develop an ecosystem to assist businesses in digital transformation.

The department cited a survey conducted by the MPI that shows positive changes in enterprises' awareness of the need for digital transformation. Many enterprises have entered the stage of digitising data, standardising processes, applying digital technology and moving towards digital transformation on a broader scale.

However, these results are still modest as businesses, especially small and medium-sized enterprises, are still facing many challenges in the digital transformation process, insiders said.

A representative of Vietnam Posts and Telecommunications Group (VNPT) said that digital transformation is not an easy journey and many difficulties will arise, requiring the unity and synergy of all enterprises. The group has accompanied ministries, localities, and associations to promote the digital transformation process of businesses through the oneSME platform, the representative went on.

The MPI has set the goal that through the digital transformation support programme, by 2025 at least 100,000 businesses will benefit from the programme and 100 enterprises will receive assistance to become success models in digital transformation.

Nguyen Thi Le Quyen, an EDD’s representative said that in 2024-2025, the programme will focus on in-depth training to improve digital transformation capacity for businesses, particularly via training of heads of departments, managerial staff in enterprises, digital technology engineers and consulting experts.

According to Phung Dinh Thong, Director of Thang Loi Co. Ltd, integrating software and technology solutions into the company's management activities is very necessary because it helps solve its current problems, especially in the context of an increasing number of orders. However, to deploy them effectively, the company needs in-depth support from experts, he said, adding that it will enable the company minimise costs and the use of resources while making the most of functions of software and technology solutions./.