The Enterprise Development Department under the Ministry of Planning and Investment reported that in the 2021-2023 period, the department has mobilised resources from international agencies and coordinated with agencies, associations and organisations to implement a programme to support businesses in digital transformation for 2021-2025.

These activities focus on raising awareness, building databases, tools, documents and platforms to enhance awareness for businesses and develop an ecosystem to assist businesses in digital transformation.

The department cited a survey conducted by the Ministry of Planning and Investment that shows positive changes in enterprises' awareness of the need for digital transformation.

Many enterprises have entered the stage of digitising data, standardising processes, applying digital technology and moving towards digital transformation on a broader scale./.

VNA