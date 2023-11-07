World Indonesia encourages MSME to enter digital ecosystem Indonesian Trade Minister Zulkifli Hasan has urged regional governments to support the micro-, small-, and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs) to step up digital transformation so as to enhance competitive edge for domestic products.

World Geopolitical instability poses risks to Indonesia’s economy: minister Indonesian Coordinating Minister of Economic Affairs Airlangga Hartarto has highlighted several risks arising from the unstable geopolitical situation that will affect the largest economy in Southeast Asia.

World Thailand's headline inflation falls for first time in 25 months Thailand's headline inflation fell for the first time in 25 months in October as energy and food prices decreased due to government measures, official data showed on November 6.

World Vietnam underlines need to implement judgments by int’l judicial bodies Reinforcing international law is an important foundation for the peaceful co-existence of countries, requiring all states to comply with their obligations under international law and seriously implement the decisions and judgments of international judicial bodies, including the International Court of Justice (ICJ), stated Minister Counsellor Le Thi Minh Thoa, Deputy Permanent Representative of Vietnam to the UN.