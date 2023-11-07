Digital transformation helps raise competitiveness of MSMEs: Indonesian minister
Jakarta (VNA) – Indonesian Trade Minister Zulkifli Hasan has urged regional administrations to support micro-, small-, and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs) to conduct digital transformation to raise their competitiveness.
Addressing a recent business forum in Yogyakarta city, Zulkifli noted that MSMEs are facing a host of challenges as exports are flooding the domestic markets, saying suitable policies are needed to support them.
Digital transformation will also boost the export of local goods, he said, emphasising the target of promoting local goods to expand the market and increase the market share.
MSMEs need to access digital platforms to improve the quality of marketing, while simplifying business registration procedures in order to improve their competitiveness of diversify products, he suggested./.