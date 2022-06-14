After a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19, the Song Ngu Son tourism company in Nghe An province has now introduced international standards for the summer of 2022. In addition to media promotions, the company has strengthened digital application in introducing its tours and services on its website and bolstered links with other travel companies and online hotel booking websites both at home and abroad to reach more customers.

Digital transformation helps tourism businesses adapt flexibly to market changes and to the current situation surrounding the pandemic.

In addition to introducing tourism activities for the peak summer season, the beach town of Cua Lo in Nghe An province has also enhanced its tourism promotions through digital technology platforms, including on the town’s website, as well as news agencies and other means.

The change in approach to digital transformation in tourism has brought results. Not only localities and tourist destinations but also travel companies are using digital platforms as a way to introduce and promote their offerings.

The Nghe An Department of Tourism has carried out communications and promotions for the province’s tourism sector on social networking platforms, including creating videos for Facebook and YouTube and using LED screens at major airports to promote local tourism.

Change and adaptation have also shown that digital transformation in the tourism sector is an inexorable trend and visitors can readily experience smart tourism and culture.

However, given that Industry 4.0 is continuously changing and developing, this task must be renewed and improved regularly to stay abreast of global movements./.

VNA