Sci-Tech Infographic (Interactive) Da Nang leads rankings in digital transformation index in 2020 The central city of Da Nang topped the Digital Transformation Index (DTI) rankings in 2020 for localities nationwide in all three key pillars of digital government, digital economy and digital society.

Sci-Tech Infographic Made-in-Vietnam satellite Nanodragon The launch of Made-in-Vietnam satellite Nanodragon, which is scheduled on Oct. 1, has been delayed due to unknown reason.

Sci-Tech Infographic Vietnam ranks 44th in Global Innovation Index 2021 Vietnam ranked 44th out of 132 countries and economies in the Global Innovation Index 2021 (GII 2021) which was announced by the United Nations' World Intellectual Property Organisation (WIPO) on September 20.