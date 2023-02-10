Culture - Sports First joint Hungary-Vietnam romance film debuts A ceremony was held at the Urania National Film Theatre in Budapest, Hungary on February 8 to debut “Flower of the Apple Tree” – the first joint Hungary-Vietnam film.

Culture - Sports Festival looks to promote Buon Ma Thuot Coffee brand: official The 8th Buon Ma Thuot Coffee festival aims to promote the local coffee brand and gradually turns Buon Ma Thuot into one of the world’s leading coffee destinations, thereby contributing to raising the value and position of Vietnamese coffee in the world market, an official has said.

Culture - Sports Vietnam proposes two sports for SEA Games 32 Vietnam has proposed the addition of two sports – women’s gymnastics and dancesport – to the competition programme of the 32nd Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 32), according to the Vietnam Gymnastics Federation (VGF).