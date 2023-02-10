Digital transformation – inevitable trend of sport sector
The Vietnam Sports Administration (VSA) has coordinated with competent agencies in building a project on digital transformation in the sport sector for 2023-2025, with a vision towards 2030.
The project is expected to upgrade the sector’s database and conduct digitalisation in management, training and research.
Head of the VSA Dang Ha Viet said the project is also intended to build a modern, effective sport sector that integrates into the world, creating a push to relevant activities, thus helping to increase the sector’s turnover and profits.
He took the examples of some sport teams that have utilised digital transformation to produce data in service of high-achievement training such as volleyball teams, saying data analysis software has been used to record performance of athletes and assess their strengths and weaknesses.
InStat, the world’s biggest library of football video and data, and Electronic Performance and Tracking System have also been employed in football, Viet continued.
Managers should point out the urgent need to conduct digital transformation while drafting the project, along with building a roadmap for the selection of athletes in the time ahead, he said, calling it the most important work.
In its first phase from 2023 to 2025, the project will focus on upgrading the IT infrastructure at the VSA and providing training for its staff.
The second, from 2026 to 2030, targets digital transformation and data digitalisation and the utilisation of new technologies in analysis, supervision and forecasting./.