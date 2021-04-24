Digital travel pass: An initiative by Int'l Aviation Transport Association
The IATA Travel Pass is a mobile application under development allowing travelers to simply and securely store and manage certifications for COVID-19 tests or vaccines.
VNA
Source: VNA
VNA
International Aviation Transport Association IATA Travel Pass digital travel pass COVID-19 coronavirus Vietnam Vietnamplus Vietnam News Agency
You should also see
InfographicVietnam to receive 60 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine in 2021
Vietnam is expected to secure 60 million doses in 2021 as the COVID-19 Vaccines Global Access (COVAX) initiative and AstraZeneca has committed 30 million doses to the country.
See more
InfographicMobile-money piloted within two years
Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has approved the pilot application of 'mobile money', which allows the use of mobile phone credit to pay for small-value goods and services.
InfographicDatabase systems on population, ID issuance launched
The national database systems on population and citizen identification card issuance and management made their debut on February 25.
InfographicPriority groups in COVID-19 vaccination plan
Health care workers, those who join the COVID-19 combat, diplomats, customs and immigration officers are among the priority groups in the country’s vaccination plan.
InfographicVietnam to enter aging population stage in 2026
Twenty percent of Vietnam’s population will be 60 years of age or older within the next 20 years, resulting in the country experiencing an “elderly population crisis”.
InfographicTransport infrastructure promotes economic development
During the 10 years of implementing the socio-economic development strategy for the 2011-2020 period, Vietnam has been focusing on building a synchronous and modern infrastructure system.