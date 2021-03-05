World Cambodia’s Dara Sakor International Airport to open in mid-2021 The construction of Dara Sakor International Airport of Cambodia was completed at the end of 2020 and is expected to officially become operational in mid-2021, according to a senior official at the State Secretariat of Civil Aviation (SSCA).

World Angkor welcomes over 4,000 foreign arrivals in two months The Angkor Archaeological Park in Siem Reap province welcomed 4,194 foreign tourists in the first two months of this year, AKP - the national news agency of Cambodia reported on March 3.

World ASEAN proposes common digital COVID-19 vaccine certificate Economic ministers of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) have proposed a common digital COVID-19 vaccine certificate to speed up the re-opening of hardest-hit sectors as tourism, according to Malaysia’s state-run news agency Bernama.

World Indonesia’s halal industry eyes middle-class Muslims Indonesian Vice President Ma'ruf Amin has said the country's halal industry is eyeing the vast market of middle-class Muslims.