Culture - Sports Singer Tung Duong dominates 2021 Devotion Music Awards Vietnamese divo Tung Duong once again emerged as the big winner at the 16th Devotion Music Awards, held online in Hanoi and HCM City on January 7.

Culture - Sports HCM City to host Japan Film Week 2021 A Japan Film Week 2021 will kick off in Ho Chi Minh City on January 16 to promote Japanese cinema to Vietnamese audiences.