Namely ‘Vietnam’s digital boom to lift the economy’, the article noted while there will be challenges to overcome, such development will also present many opportunities for investments across sectors.



According to the author, Vietnam is popular for its golden demographic population, with nearly 56 percent of its people are under 35, the highest among countries in the region with similar income levels.



The article also wrote Vietnam’s middle-income class earning above 700 USD a month is estimated at one third of the population and expected to double its size by 2030. Such growth will underpin domestic consumption for services and higher value-added products.



Digitalisation is becoming an integral part of consumers’ daily life in Vietnam. The country’s digital economy is growing by double digits and the total market value is expected to hit 57 billion USD in 2025. Vietnam’s digital market is fast growing driven by strong growth in e-commerce, fintech, and education./.

VNA