Sci-Tech Hanoi aims to become science-technology hub of Southeast Asia Hanoi has designed a plan to develop itself into a smart, modern, green, clean, beautiful and safe city and the leading centre of innovation, development research and technology application and transfer of the country, heading to be a science-technology hub in Southeast Asia.

Sci-Tech Vietnam sees strong growth of data centres Foreign and domestic companies are strongly eyeing to develop data centres in Vietnam, as demand for data storage in the country is increasing.

Sci-Tech Vietnam records best-ever performance in digital economic development Vietnam is speeding up the development of the digital economy, considering this a "breakthrough" step to promote the country's economic growth in the context of the 4th industrial revolution.

Sci-Tech VinFast to showcase electric vehicle ecosystem at CES 2023 VinFast, a member of private conglomerate Vingroup, has announced its participation in the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2023 from January 5 – 8 next year with a showcase of its electric vehicle ecosystem, including four electric SUV models, four electric bikes, VF 8 test drives, and an immersive experience in their booth.